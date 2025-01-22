Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs 30-year-old from vessel 50 miles off Galveston, Texas

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    The Coast Guard medevaced a 30-year-old man from a vessel 50 miles off Galveston, Texas, Saturday, January 25, 2025. The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the crew member, and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in stable condition.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.26.2025 11:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950491
    VIRIN: 250125-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_110782994
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Sar
    Uscg
    texas

