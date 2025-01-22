U.S. Coast Guard amplifies ice breaking assistance to free the Manitoulin

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit deploys a helicopter crew to conduct overflights of the motor vessel Manitoulin, beset by ice on Lake Erie, Jan. 25, 2025. The Manitoulin has received assistance from both the U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards in their efforts to continue transiting on frozen Lake Erie. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Detroit)