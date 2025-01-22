Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ellsworth Raiders prepare for a BTF 25-1 training mission

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.23.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., is prepped for takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025, in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating USAF ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the U.S. National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.25.2025 05:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950467
    VIRIN: 250123-F-OL684-1001
    Filename: DOD_110782250
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ellsworth Raiders prepare for a BTF 25-1 training mission, by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Ellsworth
    B-1B Lancer
    AFGSC
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF 25-1

