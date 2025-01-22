A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., is prepped for takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 23, 2025, in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating USAF ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the U.S. National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2025 05:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950467
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-OL684-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110782250
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ellsworth Raiders prepare for a BTF 25-1 training mission, by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS
