Cal Guard flyover of Palisades Damages from Los Angeles wildfires 2025

Damaging landscapes unfold as the California Army National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk aircrew conducts aerial assessment of the Los Angeles wildfire damage over Palisades, Calif., on Jan. 15, 2025. The stark contrast between the affected areas and the surrounding environment underscores the devastation caused by the fire, emphasizing the challenges faced by communities during this historic wildfire event. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chau Le)