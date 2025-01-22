Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cal Guard flyover of Palisades Damages from Los Angeles wildfires 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Chau Le 

    California National Guard Primary   

    Damaging landscapes unfold as the California Army National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk aircrew conducts aerial assessment of the Los Angeles wildfire damage over Palisades, Calif., on Jan. 15, 2025. The stark contrast between the affected areas and the surrounding environment underscores the devastation caused by the fire, emphasizing the challenges faced by communities during this historic wildfire event. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chau Le)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.25.2025 17:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950465
    VIRIN: 250115-Z-GL586-9759
    Filename: DOD_110782156
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cal Guard flyover of Palisades Damages from Los Angeles wildfires 2025, by SGT Chau Le, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NORTHCOM
    California Naitonal Guard
    LAWildfires25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download