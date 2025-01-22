Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    How Combat Medics Succeed on The Battlefield

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert Karch, assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 254th Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, talks about the importance of the training conducted during the field and war phases, also known as the ‘Whiskey’ phase, of the U.S. Army’s Combat Medic (68W) Military Occupational Specialty Transition Course hosted by the New Jersey Army National Guard’s 254th Regional Training Institute on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, March 29, 2024. National Guard Soldiers from several states traveled to New Jersey to become part of the next generation of specialized life-saving Soldiers in the National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 20:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 950460
    VIRIN: 250124-A-AA072-2356
    Filename: DOD_110782056
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How Combat Medics Succeed on The Battlefield, by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nightvision
    Combat Medic
    68W
    Medic
    U.S. Army
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download