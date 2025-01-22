USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) conducts dive operations in McMurdo Sound during Operation Deep Freeze

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard divers from Regional Dive Lockers West and Pacific conduct dive operations aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) in the McMurdo Sound during Operation Deep Freeze, Jan. 13, 2025. Every year, a joint and total force team works together to complete Operation Deep Freeze. Active, Guard, and Reserve service members from the U.S. Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, and Navy work together to forge a strong Joint Task Force-Support Forces Antarctica (JTF-SFA) that continues the proud tradition of U.S. military support to the United States Antarctic Program. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)