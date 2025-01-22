Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) conducts dive operations in McMurdo Sound during Operation Deep Freeze

    ANTARCTICA

    01.13.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter  

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard divers from Regional Dive Lockers West and Pacific conduct dive operations aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) in the McMurdo Sound during Operation Deep Freeze, Jan. 13, 2025. Every year, a joint and total force team works together to complete Operation Deep Freeze. Active, Guard, and Reserve service members from the U.S. Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, and Navy work together to forge a strong Joint Task Force-Support Forces Antarctica (JTF-SFA) that continues the proud tradition of U.S. military support to the United States Antarctic Program. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 17:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950443
    VIRIN: 250113-G-HT254-1001
    Filename: DOD_110781775
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: AQ
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US

