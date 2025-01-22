CESOHMS - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Safety and Occupational Health Management System

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950432" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CESOHMS is a methodology required by regulation and supported by USACE leadership to integrate safety and occupational health functions into all USACE business operations fully.

It ensures risk is appropriately managed at the correct level, resulting in reduced injuries and illnesses of our employees and contractors while enhancing USACE's ability to complete our mission on time, within budget, and at a quality expected by our customers.