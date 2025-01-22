Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CESOHMS - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Safety and Occupational Health Management System

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Video by Audrey Gossett 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    CESOHMS is a methodology required by regulation and supported by USACE leadership to integrate safety and occupational health functions into all USACE business operations fully.
    It ensures risk is appropriately managed at the correct level, resulting in reduced injuries and illnesses of our employees and contractors while enhancing USACE's ability to complete our mission on time, within budget, and at a quality expected by our customers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 14:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950432
    VIRIN: 250124-A-QV643-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110781536
    Length: 00:08:01
    Location: FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    USACE
    Southwestern Division
    Fort Worth District
    CESOHMS
    Audrey Gossett

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download