    Montana Air National Guard - My Home Base

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Devin Doskey 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Air National Guard recruiting video produced by Montana Air National Guard and National Guard Bureau.

    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Devin Doskey, Master Sgt. Joe Davis, Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Scott, Airman Caleb McDonald, Taylor Tucker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 13:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950422
    VIRIN: 240515-F-WT312-8016
    Filename: DOD_110781340
    Length: 00:08:41
    Location: US

    This work, Montana Air National Guard - My Home Base, by MSgt Devin Doskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Montana Air National Guard
    Recruiting
    MTANG
    My Home Base

