Air National Guard recruiting video produced by Montana Air National Guard and National Guard Bureau.
(U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Devin Doskey, Master Sgt. Joe Davis, Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Scott, Airman Caleb McDonald, Taylor Tucker)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 13:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|950422
|VIRIN:
|240515-F-WT312-8016
|Filename:
|DOD_110781340
|Length:
|00:08:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Montana Air National Guard - My Home Base, by MSgt Devin Doskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.