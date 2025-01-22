U.S. Coast Guard underway to assist motor vessel beset by ice Lake Erie

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950415" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) underway and breaking ice in vicinity of the motor vessel MANITOULIN beset by ice in Buffalo, New York on Lake Erie Jan. 23, 2025. The Bristol Bay got underway from Erie, Pennsylvania at 7:50 a.m. and was heading towards the MANITOULIN in order to assist break it free from the ice. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Nolan)