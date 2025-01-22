U.S. Coast Guard underway to assist motor vessel beset by ice Lake Erie

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) underway and breaking ice in vicinity of the motor vessel MANITOULIN beset by ice in Buffalo, New York on Lake Erie Jan. 23, 2025. The Bristol Bay got underway from Erie, Pennsylvania at 7:50 a.m. and was heading towards the MANITOULIN in order to assist break it free from the ice. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Nolan)
|01.23.2025
|01.24.2025 12:38
|B-Roll
|950415
|250123-G-G0109-1006
|DOD_110781261
|00:00:36
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|0
|0
