Cut: Team Luftwaffe visits EAATS

U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard's Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site give a tour of their campus to service members with the German armed forces during a visit at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Jan. 21-22, 2025. The visit also included a sling load exercise in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter where EAATS Soldiers worked alongside their German partners who have also attended or are attending EAATS. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)
01.22.2025
01.24.2025
|Package
|950410
|250122-Z-IK914-9383
|DOD_110781224
|00:00:30
|Location:
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|0
|0
