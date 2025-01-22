Cut: Team Luftwaffe visits EAATS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard's Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site give a tour of their campus to service members with the German armed forces during a visit at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Jan. 21-22, 2025. The visit also included a sling load exercise in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter where EAATS Soldiers worked alongside their German partners who have also attended or are attending EAATS. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)