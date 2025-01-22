Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cut: Team Luftwaffe visits EAATS

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard's Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site give a tour of their campus to service members with the German armed forces during a visit at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Jan. 21-22, 2025. The visit also included a sling load exercise in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter where EAATS Soldiers worked alongside their German partners who have also attended or are attending EAATS. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    This work, Cut: Team Luftwaffe visits EAATS, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

