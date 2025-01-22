U.S. Coast Guard underway to assist motor vessel beset by ice Lake Erie

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) pausing operations for the night after making progress to break the motor vessel MANITOULIN free of ice in Buffalo, New York on Lake Erie Jan. 23, 2025. The Bristol Bay moored up for the night in vicinity of the MANITOULIN with scheduled ice breaking operations to resume the following morning. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Nolan)