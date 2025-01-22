Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Sheppard Show: Bracer Forge

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    On episode 9 of the Sheppard Show, Captain Habib and Tsgt Hockaday break down Bracer Forge, China, and how training is changing at Sheppard AFB.

    Location: TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    China
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Training
    Great Power Competition
    Bracer Forge

