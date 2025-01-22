On episode 9 of the Sheppard Show, Captain Habib and Tsgt Hockaday break down Bracer Forge, China, and how training is changing at Sheppard AFB.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 10:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|950395
|VIRIN:
|250124-F-RR907-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110781063
|Length:
|00:53:49
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, The Sheppard Show: Bracer Forge, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.