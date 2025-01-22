Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sgt. Isabella Nelson wins V Corps Career Counselor of the Year

    GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.22.2025

    Video by Pfc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Isabella Nelson, assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, discusses her role as an Army career counselor after winning the V Corps Army Career Counselor of the Year competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 22, 2025. The annual competition is designed to evaluate the Soldier skills and job proficiency of career counselors across V Corps and is a preliminary competition for the Army-wide Career Counselor of the Year Competition, in which Nelson will participate later this year. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 05:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950381
    VIRIN: 250123-A-GV482-1002
    Filename: DOD_110780779
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE

