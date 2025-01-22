Staff Sgt. Isabella Nelson wins V Corps Career Counselor of the Year

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Isabella Nelson, assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, discusses her role as an Army career counselor after winning the V Corps Army Career Counselor of the Year competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 22, 2025. The annual competition is designed to evaluate the Soldier skills and job proficiency of career counselors across V Corps and is a preliminary competition for the Army-wide Career Counselor of the Year Competition, in which Nelson will participate later this year. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)