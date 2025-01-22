Tommy Latimer, a 460th Civil Engineer Squadron paramedic, explains the importance of having certified paramedics integrated with fire stations on military installations Jan. 15, 2025. Whether responding to emergencies, providing life-saving care, or training for the unexpected, Buckley SFB's Fire and Emergency Services Team is always ready to act at a moment's notice. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 20:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|950358
|VIRIN:
|250115-X-YW354-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110780267
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|AURORA, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, First to Respond, First to Care: Buckley Paramedics, by SSgt Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.