    First to Respond, First to Care: Buckley Paramedics

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Tommy Latimer, a 460th Civil Engineer Squadron paramedic, explains the importance of having certified paramedics integrated with fire stations on military installations Jan. 15, 2025. Whether responding to emergencies, providing life-saving care, or training for the unexpected, Buckley SFB's Fire and Emergency Services Team is always ready to act at a moment's notice. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 20:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950358
    VIRIN: 250115-X-YW354-1001
    Filename: DOD_110780267
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US

    firefighter
    civil engineer
    paramedic
    emergency services
    space base delta 2

