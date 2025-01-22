MacDill Airmen receive the Distinguished Flying Cross during a ceremony held at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 23, 2025. The Airmen, assigned to the 91st and 50th Air Refueling Squadron, received the Distinguished Flying Cross Medal for their heroic achievements while deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 16:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950345
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-RI626-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110779999
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill Airmen awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross Medal - B-Roll, by Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.