Line of Effort 2: Develop Combat-Ready Airmen

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950332" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dylan Hagerman, 20th Fighter Wing Mission Ready Airman program manager, explains the 20th Fighter Wing line of effort, Develop Combat-Ready Airmen, at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 18, 2024. Hagerman explains the steps the 20th FW takes to create a foundation of resilient Airmen, and building upon it with training in order to ensure preparedness for real-life scenarios down-range. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye)