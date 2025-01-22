Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Line of Effort 4: Supporting Team Shaw

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye 

    20th Fighter Wing

    Latonya Franklin, 20th Fighter Wing Integrated Response Office director, explains the 20th Fighter Wing line of effort, Supporting Team Shaw, at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 17, 2024. Franklin speaks on the 20th FW supporting tenant and geographically separated units, and the partnership between Shaw and the local Sumter community. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 15:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950331
    VIRIN: 250117-F-TK030-9858
    Filename: DOD_110779777
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Line of Effort 4: Supporting Team Shaw, by SSgt Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    20th Fighter Wing
    Line of Effort
    Supporting Team Shaw

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download