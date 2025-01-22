Line of Effort 3: Prepare for the Future

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Clancy Kimber, 20th Operations Support Squadron commander, and 1st Lt. Holden Strausser, 20th Communications Squadron plans and requirements officer in charge, explain the 20th Fighter Wing line of effort, Prepare for the Future, at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 20, 2024. Kimber and Strausser break down how the wing is modernizing, adapting and preparing for the future, ensuring combat readiness for anything the mission requires. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)