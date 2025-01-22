Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 prepare for a cold weather training exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ONTARIO, CANADA

    01.15.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Mya Seymour 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252 participate in a cold-weather training exercise alongside the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 436 Transport Squadron at 8 Wing/Canadian Forces Base Trenton, Jan. 15, 2025. VMGR-252 and the 436 Transport Squadron participated in this exercise to improve interoperability and increase proficiency and experience maintaining and operating KC-30J aircraft in cold and extreme cold weather conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mya Seymour)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 17:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950320
    VIRIN: 250115-M-WS036-1001
    Filename: DOD_110779575
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: ONTARIO, CA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with VMGR-252 prepare for a cold weather training exercise, by LCpl Mya Seymour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KC-130J
    Royal Canadian Air Force
    2MAW
    Allies and Partners
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download