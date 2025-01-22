Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Bands support inaugural parade

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets and The U.S. Army Field Band performed during the 60th Presidential Inauguration parade at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The parade featured various civil organizations, schools and bands, who all supported inaugural events. (DoD video by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 10:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950293
    VIRIN: 250122-D-OP274-1001
    Filename: DOD_110779305
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    TAGS

    POTUS
    JTF-NCR
    President Donald J. Trump
    60thPresidentialInauguration
    PI60

