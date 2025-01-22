Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B Trp, 1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade mortar LFX

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.22.2025

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a mortar live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 22, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 09:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950290
    VIRIN: 250122-A-BS310-3000
    Filename: DOD_110779301
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: BAYERN, DE

