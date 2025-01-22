Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKGuard hosts 2nd annual unmanned aerial systems symposium

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2025

    Video by Cpl. Danielle Rayon 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Package: The Oklahoma National Guard hosted the second annual OKNG Unmanned Aerial Systems and Launched Effects Symposium at the Oklahoma State University Hamm Institute for American Energy in Oklahoma City, Jan. 21-22.

    The two-day symposium, hosted in partnership with the Oklahoma State University’s Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education and the Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics, brings experts in policy, readiness and research within the UAS industry, academia and national defense to discuss current and future requirements to fight and win in a rapidly evolving threat environment.


    CG Information:

    Dr. Jamey Jacob, Ph.D., P.E. (00:06-00:12)
    Director, Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education
    Oklahoma State University


    Lt. Col. Brent Hill (00:36-00:43)
    Deputy Director, Unmanned Aerial Systems and Launched Effects Program
    Oklahoma National Guard

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 09:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 950286
    VIRIN: 250121-Z-IN656-3025
    Filename: DOD_110779279
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US

    TAGS

    UAS
    drones
    Oklahoma National Guard
    modernization
    cUAS
    OKUASLE25

