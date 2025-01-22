Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Antiterrorism Readiness: Public Service Announcement 

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Sgt. Graham Schaefer, Peter Silverman and Sgt. Justin Stafford

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Brig. Gen. Sarah Albrycht, the provost marshal general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Klosterman, the provost sergeant major, emphasize the persistent and evolving terrorist threat against the Army, requiring continued vigilance and awareness. Terrorist groups have shifted from large-scale kinetic attacks to asymmetric warfare tactics, including cyber-attacks, disinformation campaigns, and attempts to breach installation perimeters. The Army's antiterrorism efforts require the support and vigilance of all personnel, with a focus on threat information sharing, data analytics, and community awareness to protect the Army's capabilities and ensure readiness to win.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 08:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 950277
    VIRIN: 241212-A-MM035-5938
    Filename: DOD_110779214
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    force protection
    military police
    Always Ready
    public safety
    OPMG
    PMG

