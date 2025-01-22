U.S. Army Antiterrorism Readiness: Public Service Announcement 

Brig. Gen. Sarah Albrycht, the provost marshal general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Klosterman, the provost sergeant major, emphasize the persistent and evolving terrorist threat against the Army, requiring continued vigilance and awareness. Terrorist groups have shifted from large-scale kinetic attacks to asymmetric warfare tactics, including cyber-attacks, disinformation campaigns, and attempts to breach installation perimeters. The Army's antiterrorism efforts require the support and vigilance of all personnel, with a focus on threat information sharing, data analytics, and community awareness to protect the Army's capabilities and ensure readiness to win.
