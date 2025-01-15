Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20250115 Chess Tournament

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    01.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ulalia Freeman 

    AFN Stuttgart

    Robinson elementary Chess club took on the Stuttgart Elementary Chess club in an exciting multi-tournament event featuring 65 young brilliant minds from grades K-5!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 08:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 950270
    VIRIN: 250115-A-YC502-2270
    Filename: DOD_110779153
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20250115 Chess Tournament, by SGT Ulalia Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Community Outreach

    TAGS

    USAG Stuttgart

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download