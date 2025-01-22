Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report - Jan. 24, 2025

    GERMANY

    01.21.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Europe Report:

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force Voit participated in in a parade celebrating the establishment of the 107th Estonian Artillery Battalion.

    NATO fighter pilots met up for a series of aerial competitions to sharpen their skills above Ramstein, Germany.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 07:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 950266
    VIRIN: 250121-F-XX926-1004
    Filename: DOD_110779115
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, AFN Europe Report - Jan. 24, 2025, by SrA Gabriel Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Estonia
    F-35
    Parade
    Euro Fighter

