On this AFN Europe Report:
U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force Voit participated in in a parade celebrating the establishment of the 107th Estonian Artillery Battalion.
NATO fighter pilots met up for a series of aerial competitions to sharpen their skills above Ramstein, Germany.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 07:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|950266
|VIRIN:
|250121-F-XX926-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110779115
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Europe Report - Jan. 24, 2025, by SrA Gabriel Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.