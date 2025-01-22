Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VA National Guard Supports the 60th Presidential Inauguration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marc Heaton 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    Several hundred Virginia National Guard troops joined a force of around 8,000 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from approximately 40 states and territories supporting the 60th Presidential Inauguration. Our personnel primarily staffed traffic control points, and were visited by Maj. Gen. James W. Ring, the Adjutant General of Virginia, while in the nation's capital.
    National Guard support of presidential inaugurations is a longstanding tradition that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the nation’s first inauguration.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 22:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950259
    VIRIN: 250122-A-VY167-1001
    Filename: DOD_110778969
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VA National Guard Supports the 60th Presidential Inauguration, by SSG Marc Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download