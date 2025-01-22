28th Bomb Squadron aircrews fly last of Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D. B-1B Lancer fleet to Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Jan 22, 2025. The aircraft are part of a temporary relocation that allows crews to continue training and remain mission-ready while the runway at Ellsworth undergoes scheduled construction. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josephine Pepin-Rust)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 18:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950244
|VIRIN:
|250122-F-HK266-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110778604
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AFB, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Hometown:
|RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1Last B-1B Lancers Temporarily Relocate, by SrA Josephine Pepin-Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
B-1B Lancer