1Last B-1B Lancers Temporarily Relocate

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950244" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

28th Bomb Squadron aircrews fly last of Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D. B-1B Lancer fleet to Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Jan 22, 2025. The aircraft are part of a temporary relocation that allows crews to continue training and remain mission-ready while the runway at Ellsworth undergoes scheduled construction. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josephine Pepin-Rust)