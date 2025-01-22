Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1Last B-1B Lancers Temporarily Relocate

    ELLSWORTH AFB, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Josephine Pepin-Rust 

    28th Bomb Wing

    28th Bomb Squadron aircrews fly last of Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D. B-1B Lancer fleet to Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Jan 22, 2025. The aircraft are part of a temporary relocation that allows crews to continue training and remain mission-ready while the runway at Ellsworth undergoes scheduled construction. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josephine Pepin-Rust)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 18:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950244
    VIRIN: 250122-F-HK266-1001
    Filename: DOD_110778604
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: ELLSWORTH AFB, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    Hometown: RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA, US

