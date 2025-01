Marine Minute: 02-25 (AUDIO)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950241" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

THIS WEEK WE ARE SPOTLIGHTING MARINES WHO PREPARE TO PROVIDE ASSISTANCE IN RESPONSE TO THE RECENT WILDFIRES IN CALIFORNIA. WE’LL ALSO GO TO JAPAN TO SEE A MILITARY EXERCISE WHERE MARINES ARE ENHANCING THIER ABILITY TO BREACH IN URBAN AREAS.



LAST WEEK, MARINES ON CAMP PENDLETON WITH 3RD MARINE AIRCRAFT WING PREPARED UH-1Y VENOM HELICOPTERS FOR SUPPORTIVE FIREFIGHTING EFFORTS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA. THIS FORCE OF NEARLY 500 MARINES WERE ENTRUSTED WITH INSURING SAFE TRAVEL FOR CIVILIANS, FOOD DISTRIBUTION, SEARCH AND RESCUES, AND GENERAL SUPPORT OPERATIONS.



OUR PHOTOS OF THE WEEK WERE TAKEN BY LANCE CPL. CARLOS VENEGAS, CAPTURING MARINES WITH THE 31ST MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT DETONATING EXPLOSIVE CHARGES DURING AN URBAN BREACHING RANGE.



EACH BREACHING SCENARIO IS DIFFERENT, REQUIRING MARINES TO THINK ON THEIR FEET AND BE ABLE TO ADAPT TO ANY SITUATION.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



SEMPER FIDELIS!