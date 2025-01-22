Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: 02-25

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing prepare UH-1Y Venom helicopters for support to firefighting efforts in Southern California, at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 10, 2025. U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct an urban breaching range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 7, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 16:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 950239
    VIRIN: 250122-M-YS392-1001
    Filename: DOD_110778568
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, US

    This work, Marine Minute: 02-25, by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st MEU
    Wildfires
    3rd MAW
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNEWS

