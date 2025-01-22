PEO IEW&S is the Army’s premier acquisition organization dedicated to designing, delivering and sustaining advanced technologies to give our force the decisive edge.
We employ agile acquisition approaches to pace the threat and provide innovative, integrated capabilities to the Army and Joint Force.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 15:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|950225
|VIRIN:
|250122-O-TA778-1838
|Filename:
|DOD_110778437
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PEO IEW&S Mission Video, by Brandon Pollachek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.