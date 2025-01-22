Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEO IEW&S Mission Video

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Video by Brandon Pollachek 

    Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    PEO IEW&S is the Army’s premier acquisition organization dedicated to designing, delivering and sustaining advanced technologies to give our force the decisive edge.

    We employ agile acquisition approaches to pace the threat and provide innovative, integrated capabilities to the Army and Joint Force.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 15:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950225
    VIRIN: 250122-O-TA778-1838
    Filename: DOD_110778437
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: US
    Hometown: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, PEO IEW&S Mission Video, by Brandon Pollachek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Acquisition

