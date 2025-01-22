Munson Army Health Center leaders recognize MLK Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Munson Army Health Center Command Team Col. Jolanda Walker and Sgt. Maj. Jason Trevino share how individuals may honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through volunteering.



Giving to others can also help protect your mental and physical health. It can reduce stress, combat depression, keep you mentally stimulated, and provide a sense of purpose.



Find volunteer opportunities this MLK Day and beyond to help others through service.