    Munson Army Health Center leaders recognize MLK Day

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Munson Army Health Center Command Team Col. Jolanda Walker and Sgt. Maj. Jason Trevino share how individuals may honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through volunteering.

    Giving to others can also help protect your mental and physical health. It can reduce stress, combat depression, keep you mentally stimulated, and provide a sense of purpose.

    Find volunteer opportunities this MLK Day and beyond to help others through service.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 13:06
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 950210
    VIRIN: 250113-O-OT285-6044
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110778048
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US

