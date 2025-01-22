Munson Army Health Center Command Team Col. Jolanda Walker and Sgt. Maj. Jason Trevino share how individuals may honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through volunteering.
Giving to others can also help protect your mental and physical health. It can reduce stress, combat depression, keep you mentally stimulated, and provide a sense of purpose.
Find volunteer opportunities this MLK Day and beyond to help others through service.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 13:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|950210
|VIRIN:
|250113-O-OT285-6044
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110778048
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Munson Army Health Center leaders recognize MLK Day, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Community Service
Munson Army Health Center