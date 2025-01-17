B-Roll stringer for the final flight of the HH-60G Pave Hawk at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 19, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 06:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950197
|VIRIN:
|241219-F-QC626-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110777749
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HH-60G Final Flight B-Roll Stringer, by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.