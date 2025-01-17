Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HH-60G Final Flight B-Roll Stringer

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    B-Roll stringer for the final flight of the HH-60G Pave Hawk at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 19, 2024.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 06:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950197
    VIRIN: 241219-F-QC626-1001
    Filename: DOD_110777749
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Pave Hawk
    HH-60G
    Final Flight

