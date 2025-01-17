AFN Okinawa Radio around the Region Cyber Security

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Col. Marc Walker, the Headquarters and Support Battalion commanding officer, and Paul Baca, the Marine Corps Installation Pacific system security manager, talk about ways to protect electronic devices and cyber awareness. Cyber security is the protection of computer software, hardware and networks from threats that can lead to unauthorized disclosure of information, theft or damage to data. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)