U.S. Marine Corps Col. Marc Walker, the Headquarters and Support Battalion commanding officer, and Paul Baca, the Marine Corps Installation Pacific system security manager, talk about ways to protect electronic devices and cyber awareness. Cyber security is the protection of computer software, hardware and networks from threats that can lead to unauthorized disclosure of information, theft or damage to data. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 19:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|950168
|VIRIN:
|250113-M-KJ570-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110777241
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Okinawa Radio around the Region Cyber Security, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.