AFN Okinawa Radio around the Region Cyber Security

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.13.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Marc Walker, the Headquarters and Support Battalion commanding officer, and Paul Baca, the Marine Corps Installation Pacific system security manager, talk about ways to protect electronic devices and cyber awareness. Cyber security is the protection of computer software, hardware and networks from threats that can lead to unauthorized disclosure of information, theft or damage to data. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 19:32
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    AFN
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Defense Media Activity
    Cyber awareness
    American Forces Network Pacific

