Secretary of State, Marco Rubio meets with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the Department of Stat
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES
01.21.2025
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State, Marco Rubio meets with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the Department of Stat
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 18:00
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|950165
|Filename:
|DOD_110777150
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary of State, Marco Rubio meets with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the Department of Stat