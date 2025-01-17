Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of State, Marco Rubio meets with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the Department of Stat

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    Secretary of State, Marco Rubio meets with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the Department of Stat

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 18:00
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 950165
    Filename: DOD_110777150
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of State

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download