    First Honors conducted at U.S. Capitol as part of 60th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Lang 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    Service members across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces conduct a Final Honors Ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan 20, 2025. Throughout the inaugural period, active duty, Reserve and National Guard components conducted ceremonial, honor guard and other supports to the 60th Presidential Inauguration. (DoD video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Lang)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 21:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950164
    VIRIN: 250120-D-CI474-1004
    Filename: DOD_110777142
    Length: 00:08:04
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Honors conducted at U.S. Capitol as part of 60th Presidential Inauguration, by SSG Jacob Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTF-NCR
    PI60
    60thPresidentalInauguration

