Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DHN Central: Looking Ahead to 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Health Network Central

    Defense Health Network Central Director Maj. Gen Thomas Harrell and Command Chief Master Sgt. Luis Magana, senior enlisted leader, share their vision for 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian G. Rhodes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 17:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950154
    VIRIN: 240116-F-XZ183-2540
    Filename: DOD_110776927
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DHN Central: Looking Ahead to 2025, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DHN Central
    Defense Health Network Central

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download