DoD Supports 60th Presidential Inauguration (Extended Version)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950147" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members throughout the Department of Defense prepare to provide support for the Inaugural Parade during the 60th Presidential Inauguration at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Various military units provided ceremonial, honor guard, military band and other support to inaugural events. (DoD video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)