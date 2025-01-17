DoD Supports 60th Presidential Inauguration (Extended Version)

U.S. service members throughout the Department of Defense prepare to provide support for the Inaugural Parade during the 60th Presidential Inauguration at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Various military units provided ceremonial, honor guard, military band and other support to inaugural events. (DoD video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
