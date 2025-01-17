Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD Supports 60th Presidential Inauguration (Extended Version)

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. service members throughout the Department of Defense prepare to provide support for the Inaugural Parade during the 60th Presidential Inauguration at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Various military units provided ceremonial, honor guard, military band and other support to inaugural events. (DoD video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 15:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950147
    VIRIN: 250121-D-XI961-1001
    Filename: DOD_110776782
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    POTUS
    JTF-NCR
    President Donald J. Trump
    60thPresidentialInauguration
    PI60

