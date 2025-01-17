Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CIF storefront makes Fort Stewart Soldiers lighter fighters

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Nathan Hutchison 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Central Issue Facilities are going through a transformation to centrally locate the majority of stock while having essential items available at the local station. They have also streamlined the turn-in process to make it easier for Soldiers to lighten the load they are responsible for.

    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

