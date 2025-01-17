CIF storefront makes Fort Stewart Soldiers lighter fighters

U.S. Army Central Issue Facilities are going through a transformation to centrally locate the majority of stock while having essential items available at the local station. They have also streamlined the turn-in process to make it easier for Soldiers to lighten the load they are responsible for.
