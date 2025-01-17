AFLCMC leaders pay tribute to the Center employees who were lost in 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Commander Lt. Gen. Donna D. Shipton, Executive Director Dennis L. D’Angelo, Deputy Commander Col. John Kurian, and Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Timothy J. Wieser pay tribute to the men and women of the Center who were lost during 2024. Their contributions will always be remembered.



Names reported were submitted to the Director of Staff from the Command Post.



(U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)