    AFLCMC leaders pay tribute to the Center employees who were lost in 2024

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2025

    Video by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Commander Lt. Gen. Donna D. Shipton, Executive Director Dennis L. D’Angelo, Deputy Commander Col. John Kurian, and Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Timothy J. Wieser pay tribute to the men and women of the Center who were lost during 2024. Their contributions will always be remembered.

    Names reported were submitted to the Director of Staff from the Command Post.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 14:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 950139
    VIRIN: 250121-F-OD898-2001
    Filename: DOD_110776637
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

