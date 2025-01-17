Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring the Legacy: Tulsa District employees march in MLK Memorial Parade

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Tulsa District employees marched in the Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial Parade in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma, January 20, 2025. The Tulsa District participates in the parade through downtown Tulsa each year to honor King's legacy and promote water safety.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 13:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950129
    VIRIN: 250120-A-PO406-7644
    Filename: DOD_110776591
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring the Legacy: Tulsa District employees march in MLK Memorial Parade, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MLK, Army, USACE, Tulsa District, Community Outreach, Water Safety

