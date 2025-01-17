Tulsa District employees marched in the Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial Parade in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma, January 20, 2025. The Tulsa District participates in the parade through downtown Tulsa each year to honor King's legacy and promote water safety.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 13:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|950129
|VIRIN:
|250120-A-PO406-7644
|Filename:
|DOD_110776591
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring the Legacy: Tulsa District employees march in MLK Memorial Parade, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS
