    Line of Effort 1: Project Combat Power

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nathan Tilton, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, explains the 20th Fighter Wing line of effort, Project Combat Power, at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 17, 2024. Tilton described how Shaw supports critical downrange taskings while ensuring the base and personnel remain secure and resilient to support the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 11:42
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    F-16
    ACE
    20th Fighter Wing
    Line of Effort
    Project Combat Power

