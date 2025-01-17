The Vicenza Community of Color conducted a Prayer Breakfast in honor to the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Interview: Dr. Florence Lewis
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 09:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|950090
|VIRIN:
|250116-A-RW430-7087
|Filename:
|DOD_110776282
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Clean Copy - Dr. Martin Luther King, by SSG Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.