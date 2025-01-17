B-Roll of Air and Marine Operations boat patrols on the waterways around Washington, D.C. supporting the security efforts for the 60th Presidential Inauguration.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 09:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950080
|VIRIN:
|250118-H-AT513-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110776191
|Length:
|00:09:54
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Air and Marine Operations Supporting 60th Presidential Inauguration, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
