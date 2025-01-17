Department of Defense supports Starlight Ball

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" and the Ceremonial Honor Guard

support the 60th Presidential Inauguration during the Starlight Ball at Union Station in Washington D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. U.S. service members of all U.S. Armed Forces branches provided honor guard, military band and other support to various inaugural events. (DoD photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sladek)