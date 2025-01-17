Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Department of Defense supports Starlight Ball

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Noah Sladek 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" and the Ceremonial Honor Guard
    support the 60th Presidential Inauguration during the Starlight Ball at Union Station in Washington D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. U.S. service members of all U.S. Armed Forces branches provided honor guard, military band and other support to various inaugural events. (DoD photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sladek)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 02:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950066
    VIRIN: 241121-A-TX409-8258
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110776037
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    JTF-NCR
    60thPresidentialInauguration
    FortMcNair

