The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" and the Ceremonial Honor Guard
support the 60th Presidential Inauguration during the Starlight Ball at Union Station in Washington D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. U.S. service members of all U.S. Armed Forces branches provided honor guard, military band and other support to various inaugural events. (DoD photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sladek)
|01.20.2025
|01.21.2025 02:42
|B-Roll
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
This work, Department of Defense supports Starlight Ball, by SSG Noah Sladek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
