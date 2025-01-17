60th Presidential Inauguration - Capital One Arena Entrance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members and civilians enter Capital One Arena for the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Service members and civilians arrived at the stadium to observe the Inaugural Parade, listen to President Donald Trump give his remarks to the public and observe him sign executive orders. (DoD video by Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton. Badges and license plates have been blurred for security purposes.)