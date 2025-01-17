Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    60th Presidential Inauguration - Capital One Arena Entrance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Video by Cpl. Keahi Sooman-Stanton 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. service members and civilians enter Capital One Arena for the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Service members and civilians arrived at the stadium to observe the Inaugural Parade, listen to President Donald Trump give his remarks to the public and observe him sign executive orders. (DoD video by Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton. Badges and license plates have been blurred for security purposes.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 22:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950054
    VIRIN: 250120-D-SY821-1001
    Filename: DOD_110775822
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th Presidential Inauguration - Capital One Arena Entrance, by Cpl Keahi Sooman-Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    opening
    inauguration
    D.C.
    60thPresidentialInauguration
    PI60
    Capital One Arena

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download