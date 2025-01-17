Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Leadership Remarks at Officer and Agent Swearing-In for 60th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2025

    Video by Mani Albrecht 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Remarks by U.S Customs and Border Protection Senior Official Performing the Duties of Commissioner Pete Flores, Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol Jason Owens, Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner Diane Sabatino and CBP Region 3 Lead Field Coordinator Matthew Davies at the swearing-in of CBP Officers and Agents for the 6oth Presidential Inauguration.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 15:22
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Leadership Remarks at Officer and Agent Swearing-In for 60th Presidential Inauguration, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

