    U.S. Marines visit Guam historical site

    ASAN, GUAM

    01.15.2025

    Video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 12, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing visit a historical site outlining the events that took place at Asan Bay during World War II at the Asan Bay Overlook, War in the Pacific National Historical Park, Guam, Jan. 15, 2025. MALS-12 visited the historical site during their support of the Aviation Training Relocation Program. This iteration of the ATR Program provided MAG-12 squadrons the opportunity to sharpen their tactical proficiency and perform flight operations in Guam and the Northern Marianas Islands. (U.S. Marine Corps video Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 07:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 950015
    VIRIN: 250115-M-JN598-2001
    Filename: DOD_110775213
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: ASAN, GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines visit Guam historical site, by Cpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    memorial
    learning
    island
    history
    MAG12
    Hawaiian shirts

