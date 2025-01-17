U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 12, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing visit a historical site outlining the events that took place at Asan Bay during World War II at the Asan Bay Overlook, War in the Pacific National Historical Park, Guam, Jan. 15, 2025. MALS-12 visited the historical site during their support of the Aviation Training Relocation Program. This iteration of the ATR Program provided MAG-12 squadrons the opportunity to sharpen their tactical proficiency and perform flight operations in Guam and the Northern Marianas Islands. (U.S. Marine Corps video Cpl. Chloe Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2025 07:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|950015
|VIRIN:
|250115-M-JN598-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110775213
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|ASAN, GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Marines visit Guam historical site, by Cpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
