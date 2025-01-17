Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll of California Army National Guard assisting fire prevention efforts in aftermath of wildfires

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    Members of the California Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 160th Infantry Regiment assist in brush clearing in the aftermath of the Los Angeles wildfires as a part of Task Force Rattlesnake. The task force is an ongoing partnership with the California National Guard and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or CALFIRE.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 22:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950006
    VIRIN: 250118-A-TA175-3416
    Filename: DOD_110775006
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll of California Army National Guard assisting fire prevention efforts in aftermath of wildfires, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    California National Guard
    wildfires
    CalGuard
    LAWildfires25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download