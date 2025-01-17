Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Andrews sets up for President Biden’s sendoff ceremony

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to units across the 316th Wing and volunteers from the Chief Master Sgt. Donald L. Harlow Airman Leadership School set up for former President Joe Biden’s sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 19, 2025. Volunteers set up chairs, stages, press risers, and various structures for the sendoff ceremony on the following day, Jan. 20, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 21:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949991
    VIRIN: 250119-F-RJ686-1001
    Filename: DOD_110774728
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Andrews sets up for President Biden's sendoff ceremony, by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    316th Wing
    President Joe Biden
    Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington
    60thPresidentialInauguration
    PI60

