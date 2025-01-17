Joint Base Andrews sets up for President Biden’s sendoff ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to units across the 316th Wing and volunteers from the Chief Master Sgt. Donald L. Harlow Airman Leadership School set up for former President Joe Biden’s sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 19, 2025. Volunteers set up chairs, stages, press risers, and various structures for the sendoff ceremony on the following day, Jan. 20, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)