U.S. Airmen assigned to units across the 316th Wing and volunteers from the Chief Master Sgt. Donald L. Harlow Airman Leadership School set up for former President Joe Biden’s sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 19, 2025. Volunteers set up chairs, stages, press risers, and various structures for the sendoff ceremony on the following day, Jan. 20, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2025 21:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949991
|VIRIN:
|250119-F-RJ686-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110774728
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Base Andrews sets up for President Biden’s sendoff ceremony, by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
