MAFFS California fighting

U.S. Air Force multimedia video of the C-130 modular airborne firefighting systems (MAFFS) activation and efforts during the January 2025 California wildfires. In response to the wildfires, a major disaster declaration was made and support from USNORTHCOM, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Red Cross is being provided to Southern California. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Frank Rohrig)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2025 12:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|949971
|VIRIN:
|250118-F-EM228-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110774521
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
