    MAFFS California fighting

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero, Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford and Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force multimedia video of the C-130 modular airborne firefighting systems (MAFFS) activation and efforts during the January 2025 California wildfires. In response to the wildfires, a major disaster declaration was made and support from USNORTHCOM, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Red Cross is being provided to Southern California. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Frank Rohrig)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 12:16
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US

    Air National Guard
    1CTCS
    146th Airlift Wing
    MAFFSAEG
    AEGMAFFS
    LAWildfires25

