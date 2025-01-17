MAFFS California fighting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force multimedia video of the C-130 modular airborne firefighting systems (MAFFS) activation and efforts during the January 2025 California wildfires. In response to the wildfires, a major disaster declaration was made and support from USNORTHCOM, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Red Cross is being provided to Southern California. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Frank Rohrig)